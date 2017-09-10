Scovill Zoo hosts Grandparents Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many grandparents and their grandchildren filled Scovill Zoo for a Grandparents Day.

Each grandparent received free admission with a paying child. The day consisted of a cake walk, animal presentations, and games.

It was great day for families to bond while enjoying the sights and sounds of the animals.

