Training available for on-site hurricane help

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinoisans interested in helping with hurricane relief in person have a chance to train for it.

The American Red Cross says a free fast track training program is available throughout central Illinois. Completing the program will allow people to travel with others to Florida, Texas, Georgia and Louisiana in response to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The Red Cross is calling the program “Just In Time”.

Opportunities are available at the following dates and locations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. everywhere:

Saturday, Sept. 16 – County EMA Office Building, 311 Miracle Ave., Effingham, IL

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Red Cross Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy, IL

Saturday, Sept. 23 – Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL

Saturday, Sept. 23 – I Hotel & Conference Center, 1900 S. 1st St., Champaign, IL

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Red Cross Office, One Westport Court, Bloomington, IL

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Red Cross Office, 2674 North Main St., Decatur, IL

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Red Cross Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline, IL

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Community of Christ Church, 100 W. Deyoung St. Marion, IL

Saturday, Oct. 7 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL

Saturday, Oct. 7 - Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL

Interested people need to register by emailing Laura.Streid@redcross.org or calling (309)622-0500 ext. 7428. When a person registers, they should say the location where they want to train.

Background checks are required to participate.