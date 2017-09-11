9/11 Memorial dedication taking place in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents are invited to a memorial and dedication for the 9/11 Memorial.

On Monday from 5 - 6 p.m., a time capsule dedication will take place at the Macon County Court. A dedication for the 9/11 memorial will take place at 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the Decatur Shoreline near the Beach House.

The I-Beam from the World Trade Center Twin Towers made it's final journey on Aug. 14. to the 9/11 Memorial location.

Officials also say the beam will now be encased within Decatur 9/11 Memorial. The Memorial is made possible by donations and contributions from the community.

For more information about the Decatur 9/11 Memorial, click here.