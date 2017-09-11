Coroner identifies man struck by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after being struck by a train in Springfield on September 9.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jim Allmon says Ronald Goldsberry, 56, died after being struck by a train near the 3400 block of Lumber Lane. Allmon says Goldsberry was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the preliminary results of an autopsy revealed that Goldsberry died from blunt force trauma "consistent with being struck by a train."

Allmon adds that there is no evidence of foul play at this time. The investigation into Goldsberry's death is ongoing.