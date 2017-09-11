Fallen Sailor Logan Palmer laid to rest

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen Navy Sailor Logan Palmer was laid to rest Monday afternoon after a funeral service at Life Foursquare Church.

The church held a public visitation and funeral service so the community could pay their respects to Palmer. At the funeral, the pastor spoke highly of Logan's character saying he had heard Palmer was safe after the shipwreck, but went back in to help save others. The pastor also told personally stories of their interactions.

As a former Eagle Scout, Logan was honored by a troop with a special "Broken Arrow" ceremony. At the end of the service, Navy Sailors carried Logan's casket out of the church.

After the entire service was over, a procession to Harristown Cemetery left from Life Foursquare Church. Hundreds of vehicles joined the motorcade including first responders and family and friends.

People and flags lined the way as the procession for the fallen Illinois sailor, as it took his body to Harristown.

Geannie Mayfield, who's known the family for years, says the Pamler family is well respected. It's obvious they are loved and their son was loved. David Watts, a Navy Veteran, says we feel a certain connection, because Palmer is a Navy person.