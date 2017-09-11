Decatur police seize school computer containing explicit video of minors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department announced it seized a school-issued computer that contained an explicit video, which featured two juveniles.

Decatur police say an Eisenhower High School staff member was checking the computer because she thought it may have had video of a school fight on it. Officers say they spoke to the student who had been assigned the computer, and learned that the video had been sent to the student, and that the student didn't remember who had sent the video.

Decatur police also say the student is not facing charges at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.