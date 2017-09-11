State Senator hosting resource fairs for senior citizens

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One state lawmaker is hosting a series of resource fairs for senior citizens throughout central Illinois this month.

State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) says seniors will be able to attend these resource fairs and learn more about a wide variety of services and state programs. Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in health screenings, update or renew their driver's licenses or state IDs, check for unclaimed property, and see if they qualify for lower utility bills.

The resource fairs have been scheduled for the following dates and times:

- September 19 at 701 West Adams Street in Taylorville, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

- September 20 at 1230 North 22nd Street in Decatur, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

- September 26 at 201 East Center Avenue in Benld, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

For more information about these resource fairs, call (217) 782-0228.