Police: Man facing drug charge for bringing meth into jail

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing a drug-related charge after officers found he had brought methamphetamine into the Macon County Jail.

Decatur police say officers to the 1000 block of West Harrison at about 7:15 p.m. on September 9 to take Mitchell Chapman, 31, into custody on a previous arrest warrant. Police say Chapman was taken into custody, transported to the Macon County Jail, and was booked into the jail on the warrant.

According to police sworn statements, Decatur police were contacted by correctional officers, who said that contraband, possibly methamphetamine, had been found on Chapman's person. Officers returned to the jail, retrieved the contraband, and tested it, resulting in the substance field testing positive for methamphetamine.

During a Mirandized interview, Decatur police say Chapman admitted to owning the methamphetamine, and that he attempted to hide it while in police custody.

Chapman is facing a preliminary charge of methamphetamine delivery in connection with this incident. The investigation is ongoing.