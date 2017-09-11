Students remember 9/11 on campus

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): The majority of current college freshmen were just two years old when terrorists destroyed the twin towers.

"I'm 22 so I was what kindergarten at the time and even I barley remember it," Jonathon Zur, with the Illini Students Supporting Israel, says. "So there's people now who might be entering the university who were barely born."

He says the memorials commemorating the victims help them understand the tragic toll the attack took on the country.

"To them it's an event that's more something that they found in the history books more than something that they actually lived," Zur says.

Early this morning the Illini Republicans filled the quad with American flags, something they do every year.

Throughout the afternoon different student groups also honored those who died that day, like the Illini Students Supporting Israel.

"We have a memorial display set up so we have students place their flags in our container here in honor of those who perished on 9/11 in 2001," Zur says.

The Illini Chabad Jewish Student Center encourages students to pledge to do something good.

"The Chabad philosophy is that even a little light can dispel a lot of darkness," Rabbi Mordy Kurtz says.

He says it's the little things on days like today that mean so much.

"Just by pledging a small, small deed - calling your mom, doing better in your classes, helping somebody that i don't like - it may seem insignificant but its really, changing the world starts with changing yourself," Kurtz says.