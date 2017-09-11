Binny's Beverage Depot coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new liquor store is expected to open in Springfield next month.

Officials say Binny's Beverage Depot is expected to open at the former Staples location in Sherwood Plaza. The new store is expected to hire 30 people.

Binny's Beverage Depot has three dozens locations throughout the state of Illinois, not including stores yet to open in both Springfield and North Riverside.