Crossbows welcome for hunting in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Crossbows are now allowed during Illinois’ early deer hunting season.

House Bill 2893 extends the legal use of the weapons to all hunters for the start of the Illinois Archery Deer Season and the Illinois Fall Turkey Archery Season. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill into law on Monday.

Previously, crossbows were limited to people with disabilities who carried Illinois Department of Natural Resources permits, archery hunters at or above the age of 62, and some youth hunters. All archery hunters were allowed to use crossbows on the Monday after the second firearm deer season, which starts several months after archery season begins.

In the 2017 season, archery dates will run from Oct. 1, 2017 to Jan. 14, 2018. In counties that allow firearm hunting, archery dates will close from Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.