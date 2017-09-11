1 dead after rollover crash in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vermilion County.

ISP officials say the crash happened near the intersection of County Road 1800 East, also known as Bowman Avenue, and County Road 2650 North, also known as Bismark Road, at about 8:43 a.m. on September 11. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a three-axle truck-tractor was traveling south on Bowman Avenue when it left the roadway to the right.

Troopers say the truck-tractor entered the west ditch embankment area, traveled through the ditch and into a grain elevator parking lot. Officials say the vehicle struck two grain augers and drove over two large piles of rocks, resulting in the truck-tractor rolling on its side and the driver being ejected.

ISP officials say the driver, identified as a 57-year-old male, was not wearing a seat belt, and was mortally wounded in the crash.

The investigation into this crash, and the driver's death, is ongoing.