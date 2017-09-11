Dwindling number of WWII Veterans on Honor Flights

Dwindling number of WWII Veterans on Honor FlightsPosted: Updated:
Coroner identifies man struck by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after being struck by a train in Springfield on September 9.
Rosamond standoff ends with man in custody
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's Deputy was taken into custody following a stand-off situation in Rosamond Saturday evening.
Mattoon man arrested for sexual assault of children
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says a 29-year-old man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.
Crossbows welcome for hunting in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Crossbows are now allowed during Illinois’ early deer hunting season.
9/11 Memorial dedication taking place in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur residents are invited to a memorial and dedication for the 9/11 Memorial. On Monday from 5 - 6 p.m., a time capsule dedication will take place at the Macon County Court. A dedication for the 9/11 memorial will take place at 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. on the Decatur Shoreline near the Beach House. The I-Beam from the World Trade Center Twin Towers made it's final journey on Aug. 14. to the 9/11 Memorial location. Officials also say the beam wil...
Fallen Navy Sailor Logan Palmer finally home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly three weeks after a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, Logan Palmer, one of the ten sailors who died in the crash, is finally back home.
Truck hits tree, kills driver
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 52-year-old Decatur man has died after a pickup truck crash.
Boil order issued for Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston residents are under a boil order until Monday morning at 11 a.m.
Denton McCaster found guilty of murder
SPRINGFIELD- A woman accused of killing and dismembering her husband is found guilty of murder.A Sangamon County jury convicted Juatasha Denton McCaster of first degree murder, concealment of a homicide,
12-year-old flips ATV, dies
MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in an ATV crash on Wednesday in Mount Pulaski.
