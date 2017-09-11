CWLP crew responding to Florida power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power has announced a crew is making its way to Lake Worth, Florida to assist in post-Hurricane Irma power restoration work.

CWLP officials say 12 linemen and one supervisor have been dispatched to help restore power to more than 24,000 electric customers, as part of a partnership with Lake Worth Electric Utilities. Crews are bringing bucket trucks and other essential equipment to perform their jobs, while Lake Worth Electric Utilities will pay the salaries and all expenses of the work and travel of the CWLP crew.

CWLP officials also say this assistance does not have an adverse effect on existing CWLP customers or services.