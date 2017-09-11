Police make arrest in September 8 vegetable stand robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of stealing money from a food stand.

Police say they arrested Jakaelin Gregory, 22, on Sept. 8 in connection to a theft at Curry Vegetable Stand, a business located on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. The business owner told officers Gregory snatched a bank bag from her as she held it, then took off down the street.

Police say the bag had up to $200 in it.

Gregory is in the Macon County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He faces a preliminary robbery charge.