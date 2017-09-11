Iron from World Trade Center included in Decatur time capsule

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens gathered outside the Macon County Courthouse to dedicate a new time capsule intended to be opened by a future generation.

Officials say the event was held to mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11. The time capsule will feature newspaper articles, memorabilia, and even a portion of a beam from the World Trade Center.

"There are going to be a lot of items that go into the time capsule from the local high schools, an actual piece of the iron from the World Trade Center, some other artifacts that were brought back along the way," said Macon County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jon Butts.

The time capsule is intended to be opened on September 11, 2051.