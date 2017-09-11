HSHS Medical Group opening new facility in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility in Decatur Monday evening.

Officials say the a brief ribbon cutting and blessing ceremony was held at new clinic, located at 4965 East Lost Bridge Road in Decatur. The 12,500 square-foot facility will provide a new option for Macon County residents seeking healthcare.

HSHS Medical Group CEO Melinda Clark says, "One thing we've added we did lab work, those types of things in our existing clinic, but we're expanding radiology services so we can do basic radiology, and in addition to that we take care, this is family practice, so we take care of members of the entire family."

The new clinic is set to open September 18.