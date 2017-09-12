Bicyclist hit, killed after running stop sign

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday evening.

ISP say a bicyclist and car collided on County Road 1300 East at State Route 16 around 7:15 p.m. According to the report a silver Buick LeSabre was traveling eastbound on SR 16. The bicyclist was traveling southbound on County Road 1300 East at SR 16 and ran the stop sign. The driver of the car was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the ID of the bicyclist.