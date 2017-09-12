Bicyclist hit, killed after running stop sign

Bicyclist hit, killed after running stop signPosted:
-
Police: Man facing drug charge for bringing meth into jail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing a drug-related charge after officers found he had brought methamphetamine into the Macon County Jail.
-
Rosamond standoff ends with man in custody
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's Deputy was taken into custody following a stand-off situation in Rosamond Saturday evening.
-
Crossbows welcome for hunting in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Crossbows are now allowed during Illinois’ early deer hunting season.
-
Decatur man facing armed robbery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man they arrested stole from several people and committed armed robbery.
-
Coroner identifies man struck by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after being struck by a train in Springfield on September 9.
-
Fallen Sailor Logan Palmer laid to rest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fallen Navy Sailor Logan Palmer was laid to rest Monday afternoon after a funeral service at Life Foursquare Church.
-
Police make arrest in September 8 vegetable stand robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of stealing money from a food stand.
-
Truck hits tree, kills driver
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 52-year-old Decatur man has died after a pickup truck crash.
-
HSHS Medical Group opening new facility in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility in Decatur Monday evening.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-