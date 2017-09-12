I-TEAM: Illinois fugitives still get food stamp benefits

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – In the strange world of Illinois law a fugitive can still use food stamps to buy lamb while on the lamb.

State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, wants to change Illinois statutes to make sure wanted fugitives don’t keep getting food stamps while law enforcement is searching for them.

“If you have a warrant out for your arrest, and you’re fleeing the sheriff, you still get your food stamps, you still get your housing, you still get all of those things,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Why on earth do the taxpayers help you flee the sheriff?”

Rose wants legislation passed by the General Assembly which would cut off food stamps to fugitives until they take care of outstanding warrants.

“As soon as that warrant is issued it would interface the state welfare registry and immediately suspend your benefits,” Rose stated. “I just thought it was a common-sense way to support the taxpayers. A common-sense way to clear the court rooms a little bit.”

Rose plans to introduce a new version of the measure next spring. A previous bill died in a legislative subcommittee on a 2-1 vote with Democrats voting against the measure and the lone Republican on the committee voting for it.