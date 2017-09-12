Murder charge filed in shooting case

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette say 20-year-old Jaki Pearson turned himself in to Champaign police over the weekend. He stands accused of shooting 19-year-old Brandon Smith in the 1200 block of North McKinley Avenue on Sept. 1.

Smith died in the hospital from his injuries.

Pearson was arraigned on the charge Monday. The newspaper says he could face up to 85 years in prison if he’s found guilty. He will return to court on Sept. 29 for the next step in the case.

Pearson is behind bars on a $1 million bond.