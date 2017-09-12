Murder charge filed in shooting case

Murder charge filed in shooting casePosted: Updated:
Bicyclist hit, killed after running stop sign
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Monday evening.
Police: Man facing drug charge for bringing meth into jail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing a drug-related charge after officers found he had brought methamphetamine into the Macon County Jail.
Rosamond standoff ends with man in custody
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Sheriff's Deputy was taken into custody following a stand-off situation in Rosamond Saturday evening.
Crossbows welcome for hunting in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Crossbows are now allowed during Illinois’ early deer hunting season.
Decatur man facing armed robbery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man they arrested stole from several people and committed armed robbery.
Coroner identifies man struck by train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after being struck by a train in Springfield on September 9.
Man thrown from semi in deadly crash
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – WAND-TV has learned the name of a man killed in a deadly crash.
Police make arrest in September 8 vegetable stand robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of stealing money from a food stand.
Truck hits tree, kills driver
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 52-year-old Decatur man has died after a pickup truck crash.
HSHS Medical Group opening new facility in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility in Decatur Monday evening.
Fallen Sailor Logan Palmer laid to rest
9/11 Memorial dedication taking place in Decatur
HSHS Medical Group opening new facility in Decatur
Iron from World Trade Center included in Decatur time capsule
Agribusiness Today: 9/11/2017
Boy in critical condition after being burned
Tupper's Take: WKU recap, USF preview
Evening Forecast
Illinois launches kindergarten survey
Feed My Starving Children event brings community together
