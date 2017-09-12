Six hospitalized, one critical following crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Six people went to the hospital after a Springfield car crash.

Police tell WAND-TV it happened at about 9:10 p.m. Monday night near the corner of Cook Street and Wheeler Avenue. Officers say a driver passed through a red light, causing the two-car crash. One of the hospitalized people is still in critical condition Tuesday.

The area of Cook Street affected by the crash was closed for a seven-hour period as the Springfield Criminal Investigations Division worked on the scene.