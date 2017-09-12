Helpers needed in litter pickup effort

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Volunteers are needed to clean up litter in the Danville area.

People who choose to take part will help during the Vermilion River Festival, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. The crowd will pick up trash along the North Fork River and nearby Ellsworth Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Danville's Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful sponsored the effort.

The News-Gazette says check-in will be at the Pride Grows trailer near the park footbridge. Interested people should call Danville Parks and Public Property Superintendent Steve Lane at (217)431-2273.

The newspaper says pickers and trash bags are available for volunteers and will be issued at the start of the pickup day.