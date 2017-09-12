Man thrown from semi in deadly crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – WAND-TV has learned the name of a man killed in a deadly crash.

Vermillion County Coroner Jane McFadden says 57-year-old John McCoy Jr. died when his truck tractor ran off the road and slammed into a ditch, then rolled onto its side. It happened along Bowman Avenue in an area south of Bismarck Road.

The crash threw McCoy from the truck.

Illinois State Police and the Vermillion County Coroner’s office are investigating the crash this week.