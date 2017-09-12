Mobile home engulfed by flames in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Fire officials are investigating what caused a Champaign mobile home park to go up in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home on Sandalwood Drive just before noon. Smoke and fire could be seen from North Market Street.

Luckily no one was home when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.