Pana man involved in September 4 crash dies of injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man involved in a Macon County crash on September 4 has died as a result of his injuries.

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office says Phillip Jacobs, 80, was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning at Memorial Medical Center. Coroner Cinda Edwards says Jacobs' death is related to injuries sustained in the crash, and that no autopsy will be performed due to the length of time he was in the hospital, and the amount of testing he received before death.

Officials say Jacobs was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash on U.S. Route 51 in Macon County. Jacobs was taken from the scene to Decatur Memorial Hospital, and was later taken to Memorial Medical Center.