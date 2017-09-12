ISP sees significant decrease in Labor Day deadly crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Illinois State Police say they saw a significant decrease in deadly traffic crashes this Labor Day Weekend.

ISP officials say the number of deadly crashes dropped by more than 70 percent, from 19 in 2016 to five in 2017. Additionally, crash fatalities also dropped, from 23 in 2016 to five in 2017.

ISP Director Leo Schmitz says this year's Labor Day Weekend was one of the safest experienced in the last six years, but that his goal to reduce deadly traffic crashes to zero remains.

"Five fatalities is still five too many. There were people who had their life torn apart because they lost a loved one due to a fatal traffic crash. The ISP will continue working to reduce fatalities to zero and to keep our citizens safe on Illinois roadways," said Director Schmitz.

Officials also say troopers issued a total of 6,127 citations and 3,979 warnings over Labor Day Weekend this year.