Man pleads guilty to marijuana charge, sentenced to prison

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man arrested by Decatur police on multiple drug-related charges has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to Macon County court records, Carlos Taylor, 31 entered the guilty plea on September 12. Decatur police say Taylor and Shawn Honorable, 33, were arrested after accepting a package containing more than 3,000 grams of a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana.

As a result of the guilty plea, Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by a mandatory three years of supervised release. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a marijuana trafficking charge.

Taylor will receive credit for time already served.