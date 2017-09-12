U of I police make arrests in Sunday morning battery, burglary

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois police say an investigation into a Sunday morning battery resulted in officers making an arrest in connection with a burglary.

U of I police say officers were dispatched to the area of Goodwin Avenue and Gregory Drive in Urbana for a report of a fight. Upon arriving, officers spoke with witnesses, who told police that the fight spilled off a bus and into the street, resulting in one person being knocked unconscious. Witnesses also gave police descriptions of two individuals involved in the fight.

Police say the information was received by a housing security officer, who spotted two individuals who matched the description. The guard followed the two while waiting for police to arrive. Eventually, officers arrested the two individuals, identified as Elijah Williams, 18, and Brandon Nuckolls, 21, on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after they were positively identified by witnesses.

Officers say they found a laptop computer tucked into Williams' waistband when he was being searched. When questioned about it, Williams told officers that it belonged to a friend, and officers seized it, telling Williams that its owner could pick it up from the police department. Later that morning, a burglary in Champaign was reported to police, during which several items were taken, including a laptop computer.

Officers compared the serial number of the seized laptop to the serial number provided to police by the burglary victim, and found that they matched. As a result, Williams is facing an additional charge of burglary.

The investigation into these incidents are ongoing.