Hurricane Harvey responder returns to Illinois

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois paramedic is back after helping with hurricane relief in the last several weeks.

Trevor Smith, a Mt. Zion native, joined a crowd of first responders in Texas in an effort to provide people in need with medical attention. He joined the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS), which operated a Federal Medical Station at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. Thousands of people have obtained medical help from federal organizers.

Smith was one of more than 1,100 people sent out in a federal effort to respond to the storm. States can request NDMS help when public disasters strike. NDMS teams include physicians, doctors, paramedics, veterinary staff and other professional groups.

NDMS efforts are organized by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

