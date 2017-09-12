Tractors join tribute to Logan County boy

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) Dozens of tractors and classic cars processed through rural Logan County Tuesday for the funeral of 12-year-old Caleb Coogan.

Coogan, who died in an ATV crash September 6, had a lifelong fascination with machinery, according to a family member. Coogan had worked on several of the tractors in Tuesday’s procession.

“Many a project I had where I needed a hand, and I’d call Caleb,” said Don Maxheimer, a friend and member of Caleb’s tractor club. “(He was) twelve going on 26, at least.”

Along with the tractors in the procession, several combines, grain trucks and other equipment lined the route from Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Pulaski to Steenbergen Cemetery.

“I never saw an old farmer die and have that kind of a tribute,” Maxheimer said after the services. “He did it at twelve. I don’t know how. I can’t explain it. All I know is I feel so fortunate that I got to spend a few years with him.”