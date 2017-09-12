Springfield leads pack in video gaming terminals

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WAND)- Video gaming continues to grow in Illinois with Springfield leading the pack as the town with the most terminals.

Springfield has 635 terminals, raking in $30.1 million in net income from the terminals. The state overall has seen $1.2 billion in net income from terminals throughout the state.

While Springfield sees the most terminals, Mayor Jim Langfelder hopes to that growth has slowed down in the city. "Some entities you wouldn't typically think of requesting a liquor license, like nail salons and barber shops, now want them in order to have video gaming, and that's not something I would like to see." he said.

Decatur has the third most in the state with 402 terminals.