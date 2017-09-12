Cleaning up Child Support laws

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Custody battles can tear families apart and leave children without both parents around. One man is working to change the way support payments are made and how families can receive proper support as they go through Family court.

Aaron Wemple, Founder of the Clean Law said, "right now a lot of parents if they are paying child support and happen to get injured at work or get disabled or get in an accident then their child support keeps accruing even while they are recovering."

He is working alongside State Senator and others to push through this law.

For more information on the bill and the Clean Due Process proposal follow the link.