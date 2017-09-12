Randy Keith running for State Representative

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND): A Piatt County man has announced his bid for State Representative.

Randy Keith stood on the courthouse steps to make his announcement.

Keith is the Piatt County Board Chairman.

He says he looks forward to getting Illinois back to work and hopes to have independent redistricting maps.

"It's time the leaders in Springfield, they start to care about our future rather than caring about their next election," Randy Keith, a 101st District Candidate, told a crowd Tuesday. "I don't care about my next election, all I care about is going over there and solving some problems. Give me a problem I'll help to solve it."

Keith says if elected he would only serve one term and favors term limits to eliminate career politicians.

Incumbent Bill Mitchell announced he is not running for re-election.

Former Decatur City Council Member Dan Caulkins is also running for the republican nod.