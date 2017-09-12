Surveying work to begin for school upgrades

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Multi-million-dollar upgrades to Champaign schools are set for the next step.

The district’s school board approved surveying work for a number of projects involved in a $183.4 million referendum, according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. Two engineering firms (Berns, Clancy & Associates and Fehr Graham) will be involved in the projects.

Classroom upgrades, infrastructure improvements, and efforts to modernize common areas are expected to happen at Edison Middle School, South Side Elementary School and International Prep Academy. All three of those projects are expected to be done by the end of 2021.

Engineers will also take a look at McKinley Field, the venue where Champaign Central High School’s baseball team plays.