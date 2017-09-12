ADF files federal complaint against Illinois state law

WASHINGTON (WAND) - Alliance Defending Freedom has announced it has filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of pregnancy care centers and pro-life doctors in Illinois.

ADF officials say the complaints were filed in regards to state law in Illinois and Hawaii that compel medical professionals to provide information on all available legal treatment options, even if the professional's conscience or religious beliefs causes them to refuse to permit, perform, or assist in those options.

The Illinois and Hawaii state laws are at the heart of two federal lawsuits filed by the ADF. Additionally, a state lawsuit against the law was filed in Illinois. Court injunctions have also been issued against Illinois' state law.

