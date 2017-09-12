State refunds Courage Connection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A domestic violence shelter in Champaign is finding it's footing.

Courage Connection fell victim to the state budget crisis. The state owed the shelter about $300,000 thousand dollars.

Courage Connection kept the doors open through incredibly generous community donations.

Now the state has officially paid off its debt.

"It was a beautiful thing I mean we live in a community that cares," Megan Wolf, with Courage Connection, says. "There were people that were part of saving the lives of our clients and that's, I mean, end of story. That's what they did."

Courage Connection says their budget still accounts for private donations and encourages people to continue to give.

You can donate money or give to their retail store.