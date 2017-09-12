Champaign police seeking suspect in Tuesday bank robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

Champaign police say the robbery happened at Regions Bank, located 111 South State Street, at about 3:12 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, officers say a man entered the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money implied he had a weapon, and left after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing about 5'5" tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and having a thin build. Police also say the suspect was wearing a white shirt with a graphic design on the front and blue jeans.

Still photos from surveillance video have been included in this article to aid in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.