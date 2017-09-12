Woman pleads guilty to DUI in February bus crash

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in connection with a crash involving a school bus in Teutopolis in February.

Court records show that Scarlett McKinzie, 37, pleaded guilty during a hearing on September 12. In exchange for the guilty plea, two other aggravated DUI charges were dropped.

Police say McKinzie was driving a van that struck a school bus near the intersection of Moultrie County Road and Route 32 East in February. Investigators say the collision caused the bus to flip onto its side. Five students, as well as McKinzie, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say McKinzie was cited with failure to yield and driving under the influence in connection with the crash.

McKinzie is due back in court on October 17, 2017 for sentencing.