Kindness Rocks Project comes to Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Mt. Zion Parks and Recreation Team is bringing a nationwide project to central Illinois.

Officials say the village will participate in the Kindness Rocks Project. Participants will be able to paint and hide rocks around Fletcher Park and in Village Hall for others to find. The Parks and Recreation Department hopes this project will help bring the community together.

For more information about the Kindness Rocks Project, click here.