Game on: Previewing USF as Illini head to Tampa

Personal accounts of Irma's devastation from head coach Charlie Strong and quarterback Quinton Flowers

+ Illini connections include LB Tre Watson, LB Jake Hanson and DE Bobby Roundtree who hail from the Tampa area, while DE James Crawford, WR Dominic Thieman, RB Mike Epstein, K James McCourt and WR Carmoni Green are from the Miami area. Head coach Lovie Smith, defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson and safeties coach Donnie Abraham have all either played or coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Theme No. 1: USF adept at takeaways

+ South Florida (2-0) is 4th nationally in interceptions with 5.

+ Donnie Abraham's son Devin Abraham has 2 interceptions as a starting defensive back for USF.

+ The Bulls have racked up 17 tackles for a loss already in 2017, with six different players recording a sack.



Theme No. 2: Keying in on QB Quinton Flowers

+ South Florida's do-it-all senior is on virtually every preseason award watch list

+ In 2016 he ranked 4th in the nation in yards per carry with 7.73, while also becoming the first quarterback in Florida history to post better than 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

+ His 73 career touchdowns are the most in school history.



Theme No. 3: Attack the offensive line

+ If South Florida has a weakness for Illinois to exploit, it's the offensive line. The Bulls have allowed an eye-popping 22 tackles for a loss against San Jose State and FCS school Stony Brook. As a rushing unit, USF averages just 3.8 yards per carry. They were one of just two teams in FBS (New Mexico) to rush for 150 yards in each game last season -- and they have three returning starters -- but the group has been slow to produce in 2017.