Million-dollar Powerball winner announced in Illinois

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A Mount Zion man has claimed one of the Powerball game’s largest prizes.

The Illinois Lottery says David Marques won $1,000,000 when he matched all five winning numbers and missed the Powerball itself in the Aug. 12 drawing. He bought the Quick Pick ticket at West End Food Mart in Raymond (416 S. O’Bannon St.).

Marques and his wife say they want to use the money to pay off debts and possibly go on a special anniversary vacation to Hawaii in 2018, which will mark the couple’s 30th anniversary. Investing may also be a possibility.

“It is going to feel good to be debt-free!” Marques said.

West End Food Mart won a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.