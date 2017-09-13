DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND-TV will accept more donations for hurricane relief later this month.

The Hurricane Irma Relief Drive is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m at the station. Like WAND-TV’s Hurricane Harvey drive, it’s a partnership with the Salvation Army and Cromwell Radio Group.

Only monetary donations will be accepted. Do not bring food, water or other supplies.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Irma had left as many as 17 million people without power in the American southeast and the Caribbean. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the storm destroyed about a quarter of all houses in the Florida Keys.