Purse theft, burglary suspect charged in Champaign

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Danville man is facing charges in connection to a purse theft.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report 18-year-old Dakota Servis faces robbery, theft and burglary charges. Police say a 65-year-old woman told them someone approached her from behind at about 8:30 a.m. Monday and took her purse, then ran behind a building. It happened near the intersection of Crescent Drive and Round Barn Road in Champaign.

Police arrested Servis later that day. Officers say he admitted to stealing the purse after his arrest. He had planned to sell a cell phone he found in the purse.

Police also say Servis tried to use a credit card for a convenience store purchase.

He’s in the Champaign County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He’s scheduled to see a judge for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 29. The News-Gazette says he could face anything from probation to prison time if he's found guilty.