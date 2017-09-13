Candlelight vigil held in honor of Yingying Zhang

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil held in honor of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang on September 17.

Officials say the vigil will be held at Anniversary Plaza, located at 1401 West Green Street in Urbana, starting at 6:30 p.m. A representative of Yingying Zhang's family, along with University of Illinois faculty, will be in attendance.

Attendees are asked to wear dark colors, and to avoid red attire, in respect to Yingying Zhang's family.

