New Food Truck Blows into Decatur

DECATUR, IL - The Tornado Truck is serving up Fair food favorites.

Co Owner Clint Brumleve says, "We wanted to do like a 1980's style 8 piece mmarquee with the green and yellow lights. I love the carnival back in the 1980's and wanted to bring that feel back with affordable prices and delicious options."

Those options include Tornado Potatoes with 8 seasoning choices, Lemon Shake Ups with no seeds thanks to the special juicer, Shaved Ice with colorful flavors including Tiger Blood, Blue Coconut and even Dill Pickle.

One big hit since opening September first is the Italian Beef sandwich which one customers says is better than hers. Soon Dynagraphics will provide custom wraps for the truck located in the parking lot of Colonial Mall off Route 48.

The Tornado Truck is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also find them on Facebook.