Students encouraged to enter 'Letters About Literature' contest

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging students to participate in a national reading and writing competition.

Students in grades four through 12 can enter the "Letters About Literature" contest for an opportunity to win a $200 cash award. Competitors will need to read a book, poem, or play, and write a letter to the author about how it changed their life or view of the world.

Officials say the competition is split into three levels; Level I for grades four through six, Level II for grades seven and eight, and Level III for grades nine through twelve. A winner will be selected in each category, with winners and their teachers being invited to an awards ceremony in Springfield. The winning letters will also be forwarded for national judging.

The deadline for entries is December 9, 2017, with winners being announced in April 2018. For more information, click here.