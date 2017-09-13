NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.

WAND News has teamed up with local shelters in Central Illinois to help get animals adopted. Over 50,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016.

On Sept. 16 you are encouraged to go out and find your forever friend. Several shelters are participating in giving special adoption rates and hours to help Clear the Shelters.

Champaign County Humane Society

1911 E. Main Street, Urbana, IL

September 16th Hours: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Clear the Shelters Special Rates: Dogs $50

Cats $50

Other Critters $5

http://www.cuhumane.org/

Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County

3373 N. Woodford Decatur, IL

September 16th Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Clear the Shelters Special Rates: Adult Cats $25

http://hsdmc.org/

Effingham County Humane Society

12703 N. 1000th Rd., Effingham, IL

September 16th Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Clear the Shelters Special Rates: Dogs $50 off adoption fee

Kittens $50

Cats $35

www.effingham.petfinder.com

Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter

2820 E. Parkway Decatur, IL

September 16th Hours: 12:00p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Clear the Shelters Special Rates: Every animal $40

https://www.dmcasf.org/

Vermilion County Animal Shelter

September 16th: Village Mall, Danville

Clear the Shelters Special Rates: Kittens: $40

Cats $25

Dogs &75

http://www.co.vermilion.il.us/animal.htm

Piatt County Animal Shelter

301A South Charter, Monticello, IL

September 16th Hours: 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

http://www.piattanimals.org/