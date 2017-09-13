Gov. Rauner meets with automotive suppliers in Japan

Pictured: Gov. Rauner with Illinois delegation and Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

NAGOYA, Japan (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner met with senior executives from several automotive suppliers as part of his nine-day overseas trip to strengthen diplomatic and trade relationships with Japan and China.

Officials say Governor Rauner met with senior executives from Aisin Seiki, Toyota Boshoku, and Sakae Riken Kogyo in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday. Aisin operates a facility in Marion that employs more than 2,000 people, while Toyota Boshoku operates a facility in Lawrenceville that employs more than 1,000 people. Sakae Riken Kogyo's affiliate, Eakas, operates in Peru, Illinois, and employs more than 400 people.

"These leading Japanese companies are driving economic development and innovation through parts of our state, including our smaller communities. These same communities are the foundation for economic growth in our state," said Governor Rauner.

Governor Rauner will continue his trip by traveling to China on Thursday.