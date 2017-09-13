Champaign church gets centuries old from England

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A Champaign church turning 100 years old gets a unique birthday gift.

The Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign is 100 years old this year.

To celebrate one parishioner donated a priceless gift.

"We are so excited about this it's an actual piece of the Great South Window at Canterbury Cathedral," Rector Beth Maynard says.

Renovations needed to be done to the 55 foot window.

"And pieces of the stone in the window that could not be saved were put up for auction," Maynard says.

A parishioner from Farmer City bid on the piece before donating it to the church he grew up attending.

"I still kind of can't believe it, I keep trying to imagine," Maynard says. "I look at that stone and I think that's actually a piece of Canterbury right here."

For a century old church this antique from England adds age to the walls.

"1428 is the date on the stone," Maynard says.

She says the nearly 600 year old piece will get a lot of love at Emmanuel Memorial.

"It's a very artistic church, it's a church that's very sensitive to the community and sensitive to history and it just fits right in with us," Maynard says.

Pieces of the South Window will be spread across the globe but this little piece has found a home on University Avenue.