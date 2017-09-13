Ameren announces hurricane response boost

ILLINOIS (WAND) – An Illinois power company has sent more workers to help with hurricane relief.

A second wave of employees dispatched to Florida has upped Ameren’s total to about 1,000 workers on the scene. Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission are involved in working to restore power.

The Edison Electric Institute, which Ameren partners with for power outage help in emergencies, says Irma could be “one of the largest and most complex” outage situations in United States history. Nearly 17 million people in the south and Caribbean islands are without power.

"Historic storms such as Harvey and Irma require a large collaborative response effort from utilities and relief organizations,” said Ameren CEO Warner Baxter. “Being able to assist in power restoration efforts and offer resources to organizations that help those in need can make a real difference in recovery efforts – which is why we are providing both. For those who have been affected by these devastating storms, our hope is to help get these communities back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Ameren is also sending another $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross in Florida.